GES PRO Interacts With School Kids

Mr. Anthony Kwaku Amoah, a Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Ghana Education Service (GES), has urged pupils to respect their parents and teachers for good education.

Mr. Anthony Amoah said there was no way a disrespectful child could perform well in school to become a great person in future, and that, “You must be respectful and stop eating too much food if you want to study well to become a great person in future. Your parents and teachers will not help you if you are lazy and disrespectful towards them”.

Speaking recently at a special encounter with Interhomly Academy, a private early childhood development centre started in 2008 at Asuansi in Abura-Asebu-Kwamankese District and now with a total pupil enrollment of 60, Mr. Amoah urged the pupils and teachers to work hard in order for the Academy to become a centre of excellence.

“Interhomly can become a true centre of excellence if you, as pupils, would come to school early and study hard at all times. Your parents, teachers and everybody will be willing to help you as you speak good English like the way you speak the Fanti. Even your friends who are not here with you as pupils may then join you because they see that you are doing well and your school is also good”, Mr. Amoah said.

The PRO shared some packs of biscuits among the pupils and promised to support the school with institutional materials, including textbooks, wall charts and computers for enhanced teaching and learning.

Mr. Alfred Ansah, the acting Head teacher of the school, expressed gratitude to the officer for having visited and interacted with the school, and appealed, “This is a village and you can just imagine the problems that we go through as parents and teachers. Sometimes, even money for the kids to buy food to eat while they are in school is a big problem. School fees are always in arrears and it is not easy for the management of the school at all. We appeal to the GES and organisations to come to our aid to raise these wonderful kids”.