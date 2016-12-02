NPP Austria supports NPP Polling Agents with €10,000

The Austria branch of the New Patriotic Party on Wednesday 30th November, 2016 donated about 10,000 Euros to the New Patriotic Party to support the activities of the Party's Polling Agents in the upcoming Presidential and Parliamentary election starting from Thursday 1st of December, 2016. The donation was presented to the leadership of the party at the party's Head Quarters in Accra.

Mr. Phillip Dwamena, National Patron of NPP Austria branch who led the NPP Austria delegation to present the donation to the party stated that "indeed, without any equivocation the activities of Polling Agents is key towards the Party's quest to win this year's general election especially in a period where the Electoral Commission has been sighted as taken several entrenched positions in the discharge of their duty. We want to use this our widows might to ensure that our cherished Young Patriots who have dedicated theirselves for the love of our great Party and the good future of mother Ghana are adequately resourced to vigilantly monitor the Electoral Process". He said.

Again, Mr. Dwamena indicated that "inarguably, Ghanaians in the diaspora are really looking forward to a change of government in order to salvage the country from its devastating state.

He lamented that rising public debt, palpable corruption, and avoidable waste and leakages has suffocated the economy of Ghana which has impose harsh living condition on Ghanaians.

He added that the onus now lies on all of us to do our best to deliver the country from sinking further by vote massively for Nana Akuffo-Addo and the NPP. Because under the Presidency of Nana Akufo-Addo, graduate trainee Nurses and Teachers will be employed, SHS will be free, Trainee Allowances will be restored and jobs will be created for the thousands of unemployed youth in Ghana.

He therefore admonished NPP supporters and all Ghanaians who have been impoverished under the insensitive Mahama led NDC government to come out in their numbers on 7th December to vote massively for Nana Akufo-Addo, Number 5 on the Presidential ballot and for all the NPP Parliamentary candidates.

The Austria branch of the New Patriotic Party has adopted the Abirim and Krachi Nchumuru constituency and has been supporting their Campaign in both financial and product support.