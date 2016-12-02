The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Feature Article | 2 December 2016 08:51 CET

World Aids Day

Today is world HIV day.
When this epidemic started, there were arguments about whether it originated from Africa or not. Regardless of its origins, HIV has become mainly an African disease. According to UNAIDS, 78 million people have contracted HIV since it first made its dramatic appearance over three decades ago. Of these, 35 million have died. According to the Centers for Disease Control, of the 36.7 million HIV infected people alive two thirds live in Africa, despite the fact that we are just 15% of the world. Furthermore two thirds of new infections occur in Africa!

There is no African family that has not been touched by AIDS. The depth and breadth of this disease is difficult to appreciate from just statistics. When I was practicing in Ghana, it was so common and manifested in so many ways that whenever we could not figure out what a patient had, we ordered an HIV test. And many came back positive!.

To make a bad case worse, HIV has found some powerful friends in Africa. It has formed a deadly partnerships with Tuberculosis, Hepatitis and Cervical cancer that has strengthened it. Together, these diseases are devastating Africa.

As bad as it is though, things would be far worse but for America and the West. Since 2003, the US has poured over 70 billion USD into the fight against HIV and the effects are palpable. From 50 thousand HIV patients on medications in 2001, by 2008, there were over 6 million. If the world was a fair place, America and President George W. Bush would get a Nobel Prize for all the lives saved. The question, of course, is what will happen when the Western funds dry up, as they have started to do.

The goal of UNAIDS is to have 90% of people know their HIV status, 90% of those diagnosed to be on medication and 90% of those on medication to have viral suppression--- the 90/90/90 goal.

These are laudable goals but Africa's approach needs to emphasize prevention more. We will never test and treat our way out of this pandemic.

This disease targets our young women disproportionately and orphans children. Let our feminists stir in defence of these young maidens.

Let our Presidents talk about AIDS, like Museveni used to do.

Let our global soccer stars like Gyan, Kwadwo Asamoah, Mahrez, Obi Mikel, Moses, Iheanacho and Serge Aurier use their big microphones to educate the public.

Let the entertainment and T.V. stars focus, just a bit on who is dying needlessly instead of who is sleeping with who.

Let us save Africa from this scourge.
Arthur K

