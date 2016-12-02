Unido Recognised For Its Support To Improve Ghana’s Export Trade

ACCRA, 1st December 2016 - The United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO) has been honoured by the 25th & 26th President’s National Award for Export Achievement (PNAEA) with an Export Services Award.

The special award was recognition of UNIDO’s support to Ghana in Trade Capacity Building over the years and its hard work in supporting Ghana’s export.

The event was organised by the Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and was on the theme, “Celebrating Export Excellence".

The President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama in a speech read on his behalf by the Deputy Minister of Finance, Mrs. Mona Helen Quartey, commended exporters of non-traditional products nationwide for their contributions to national revenue.

He said the sector had increased its contribution to national revenue from GH₵ 7.2 billion in 2014 to GH₵ 9.2 billion in 2015, in spite of the inflexible competition and Ghana’s present economic challenges.

Seventy- two awards were given to companies for their contributions in the country's non-traditional export sector for 2014 and 2015.

Niche Cocoa Industry Limited, a private entity engaged in cocoa products and confectionery, was adjudged the Exporter of the Year for 2014 and 2015.

The Chief Executive of GEPA, Mr James Zuugah Tiigah, urged exporters to take advantage of the opportunities under the preferential international trade agreements such as the Africa Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA).

GEPA is the national export trade support institution that facilitates the development and promotion of Ghanaian export.

UNIDO is the specialised agency of the United Nations that promotes industrial development for poverty reduction, inclusive globalisation and environmental sustainability.

The Trade Capacity Building Programme for Ghana is implemented by UNIDO and funded by the Switzerland Government through the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO).

The TCB programme has since 2007 supported national institutions responsible for exports, given technical assistance to Ghana’s national testing laboratories and upgraded their standards to internationally accepted models. It is currently seeking to support the private sector improve sustainable value chains for exports from Ghana.