The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
PPP News | 1 December 2016 23:36 CET

Rawlings 'proposes' to Konadu, Nduom's running mate

By MyJoyOnline

Former President Jerry John Rawlings stunned a gathering of 2016 presidential candidates, and diplomats in Accra Thursday when he presented two rose flowers one to his wife, and another to the Progressive People's Party (PPP) Vice Presidential Candidate.

The meeting which was convened by Commonwealth Missions in collaboration with ECOWAS was to afford the Presidential Candidates an opportunity to commit to peace ahead of next week Wednesday's polls.

ECOWAS Chairperson, Ellen Sirleaf Johnson could not help but to look on as the former Ghanaian leader embraces the wife after she delivered her peace message.

PPP's Vice Presidential Candidate, Brigitte Dzorgbenuku was full of excitement after she was handed the rose flower.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Austin Brakopowers | David Andoh

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

PPP News

Be the change you want to see.
By: Ayisi Osei
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img