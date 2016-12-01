YEA, Parks and Gardens launch Youth in Greening Module

Accra, Dec. 1, GNA - The Youth Employment Agency (YEA) in collaboration with the Department of Parks and Gardens (DPG) has contracted 250 youth in its Youth in Greening Ghana Module to beautify the country and enhance good sanitation.

The Module, which was launched in Accra on Tuesday was also meant to provide jobs for the youth to enable them make a living.

Mr Kobina Beecham, Chief Executive Officer of YEA speaking at the launch said the Module would allow the youth to grow green plants across the Region and the country at large to give the country beautiful outlook.

He said the collaboration with Parks and Gardens was a dream come true as the beneficiaries would be the implementers of the dream, adding that 'everybody would win in the county when the operation start because Ghana wins when the country is greened and cleaned'.

He said all the beneficiaries would be employed to head the greening Ghana initiative in their various districts depending on how well they perform.

Mr Beecham noted that the Module was a pilot implementation that would be extended to other districts and regions when it became very effective.

Explaining how to keep the projects safe when the plants are grown, he noted that the Agency and its partnering institution would train order officers to ensure that people stay off the greens they grow so that they were not damaged.

Mr Ishmael Nii Adjei Browne, Director of DPG said YEA would provide them with the necessary tools and emoluments for the implementation of the project as well as payment of the 250 beneficiaries while the Department will support with their technical knowhow.

Advising the beneficiaries, Mr Adjei Browne said: 'It beholds on us as citizens of the country to ensure that we have clean and green environment, therefore come out of your shelves and give out your best so that you can be remembered tomorrow in the history of this nation'.

He said the Department would train the beneficiaries in horticulture and landscaping.

'The sides of our roads are not attractive, therefore when we came up with the idea, the government suggested that we get private partnerships so they also support us and finally we have now gotten the support of YEA,' he said.

The Director noted that the two year programme had already moved from the designing stage to inception stage, adding that they hope to impart knowledge and skills into the beneficiaries after the contract.

He mentioned the Kasoa interchange, Mallam Interchange, Tema motorway, Kwame Nkrumah Circle as some of the places they have earmarked to start with.

Alhaji Abdul Rahman, Director of General Administration of the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development who gave his remarks as the Chairman of the launch said the initiative was a laudable one that would give 250 youth employment to enable them make a living.

He said that even though, the main objective of the initiative was to make the country greener, cleaner and healthier, those who are industrious could take it further after the contract and make a longer living out of it.

He acknowledged the beneficiaries of the programmes for collaborating to make the step effective.

He expressed the gratitude to the public to YEA for accepting to collaborate with the Department, adding that the Ministry would give the initiative its full support.

GNA