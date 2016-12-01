HR Practitioners asked to add value to practice

By Elsie Appiah-Osei, GNA

Accra, Dec.1, GNA - Mr John Wilson, the President of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners, has challenged Human Resource (HR) Practitioners to look for opportunities that will add value to the Human Resource jobs they are doing.

He said it was expected of HR Practitioners to look out for formal barriers that would promote their works through effective communication and leadership skills.

'Start thinking of how you can exploit areas that will save your companies,' Mr Wilson sated in Accra on Thursday at the eighth graduation of the Institute of Human Resource Management Practitioners (IHRMP).

He mentioned transformation, which was the re-inventing of skills, looking out for employee engagement in their culture as well as employment creation and labour productivity as some of the top five strategies HR practitioners could adopt in building their capacities in the coming years.

Mr Wilson tasked governing members and other leaders of the institute to be interested in the works of their members.

'We shouldn't churn out products but we should find out the good work they are doing in their … work places,' he said.

Addressing graduands who were made up of 98 Associate and 12 certified members, Mr Wilson expressed happiness at the increase in the 2016 class, saying: ' Our graduands increased this year, last year Certified members were two while Associate members were 63. This shows how we are growing and our numbers should go with our presence and effectiveness,' he said.

He therefore asked graduands to convince their other colleagues to pursue the programme adding that 'Just tell them it can be done'.

Speaking on the theme: 'The HR Professional-The Indispensable Business Partner,' Mr Ebenezer Agbettor, the Executive Director of IHRMP, urged the graduands to let their thinking be strategic and business- like.

'Stand tall and distinguish yourselves from the number of cow boy and girls parading themselves to be HR practitioners.

'Let's go out there and move away from whatever we have been doing in the past into things that add value,' he advised.

Mr Agbettor lauded the graduands for not throwing in the towel at the hard pressed time of their studies and worked very hard to be crowned eventually.

On the increment, the Executive Director of IHRMP noted that the programme, which started in 2002, had seen an increase by 70 per cent from last year.

Mr John Eluerkeh, the Chairman of the Professional Certification Board, said HR profession was more diversified and concrete than ever.

He therefore reminded graduands that after being provided with a solid foundation, the profession was no longer about what they knew but about why they did outside.

'And that is what your credibility comes in, demonstrate competence to make a difference,' he said.

Mr Charles Arko, the Vice President of Groupe Ideal, called for a more crucial approach coupled with perseverance in graduands endeavours.

'You must be talent mangers, serve as allies to other departmental heads and be effective change managers,' he said.

Awards were presented to outstanding students who excelled academically after the completion of their level three and four programme of study.

GNA