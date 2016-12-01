Special voters cannot find their names

By Paul Achonga Kwode, Tamale

Tamale, Dec. 1, GNA - The special voting for the presidential and parliamentary elections are underway in the Tamale metropolis with many security officers not finding their names on the voters' register.

In the Tamale Central polling station, the Northern Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ken Yeboah, and his Deputy as well as other senior officers could not find their names on the voters register.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Ebenezer Tetteh, the Northern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Police who did not also find his name, explained that the names had been sent to areas where they registered.

He said the Inspector-General of Police had earlier directed that officers who were working in places either than their constituencies should be given three days excuse duty to enable them to vote.

Alex Akrofi, a journalist based in the Region, expressed disappointment over his inability to find his name on the voters register, saying he would be actively working on December 7 and expressed wonder how he was going to exercise his franchise.

Mr Anabila Atinga, Presiding Officer for the Tamale Central Polling station, told the GNA that 114 voters had cast their ballot as at 0930 local time.

He said 1,029 voters were on the voters register and all electoral materials were in place and asked why some voters could not find their names.

GNA