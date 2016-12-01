Let's avoid violent acts in the society - Minister

Lonto (N/R), Dec. 1, GNA - Alhaji Limuna Mohammed-Muniru, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, has called on sympathizers of the National Democratic Congress to avoid violence and continue to comport themselves to sustain the peace in the society.

He said Ghanaians must resist all forms of provocation by some political parties whose aim is to induce them indulge in acts of violence that could lead to mayhem and thereby the postponement of the elections, 'Because they have sensed defeat'.

Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru said this at separate durbars held in the Kpandai Constituency to solicit votes for the NDC to continue with its transformational agenda.

Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru used the occasion to commission various projects, which included a CHPS compound in Padjia, a six-unit classroom block each and three semi-detached teachers' quarters at Lonto of Kabese.

The projects were initiated by Alhaji Mohammed-Muniru when he was a Northern Regional Minister in fulfillment of a request made by the chiefs of the area.

The Minister said Ghanaians expected nothing from politicians but peace and tranquility before, during and after the elections for development and that all political party leaders must refrain from using indecent language.

'Last days are dangerous and I want to plead with you to ignore our opponents who are tempting us with violence during these last days. They know they can't win the election and they are therefore adopting violent mechanisms to provoke us to retaliate but resist them', he said.

He said God had already chosen who would rule Ghana saying, 'Whatever you do if God has not chosen you then you will be fighting a lost battle. If it is the will of God that John Dramani Mahama continues to rule, no one can change that destiny'.

He said Ghanaians were witnesses to the massive infrastructure development that the NDC under President Mahama had embarked and appealed to the electorate to pay back with votes to ensure more development projects.

The chiefs in the various communities commended President Mahama for the projects and expressed hope that the December polls would be favourable to the NDC so that it can continue with its transformational agenda.

They appealed for the construction of roads and the extension of electricity to nearby villages to improve the living conditions of the people.

GNA