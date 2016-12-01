Mechanic jailed 13 years over robbery

By GiftyAmofa/Rachael FosuahOsei, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 01, GNA - A 22-year old mechanic accused of robbing a hairdresser of her mobile phone valued at GHÈ¼150.00, has been sentenced to 13 years imprisonment by a Kumasi Circuit Court.

Fred AttahAntwi wept uncontrollably after the court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, announced the punishment for his crime.

The convict had pleaded not guilty to the offence.

Police Chief Inspector Felix Akowuah said the incident happened on August 22, at about 2045 hours.

The victim, Bertha Oduro Antwi, was about opening the main gate to her house at Chirapatre, when the convict attacked her.

He hit her with a hammer before forcibly seizing her mobile phone.

The woman, bled profusely from a deep cut, screamed for help, as Fred took to his heels, leaving behind a pair of brown slippers, he was wearing and the hammer.

A witness in the case helped to track him down to his house, where he was arrested and handed over to the police.

The Judge said she took into consideration the plea by his counsel for leniency because he was young and a first offender and the remorse, he showed.

