God will give Ghana a President - Dr Tetteh

Accra, Dec.1, GNA - God will give Ghana a President on December 7, Dr Lawrence Tetteh, the renowned International Evangelist and Economist has said.

He said any of the seven presidential candidates who won the election, was winning for Ghana.

He noted that there had been no point in time in the history of Ghana, where God had failed to provide a leader.

Dr Tetteh made these remarks on Wednesday in Accra in his homily at a one-day prayer and fasting for peaceful election organised by the Electoral Commission (EC) and the National Commission for Civic Education, in collaboration with the Retired Staff Association of the EC.

Dr Tetteh recounted that through divine intervention Dr Kwame Nkrumah was brought from prison to be the leader of government business, and that Professor Kofi Abrefa Busia was brought from exile to be the Prime Minister, while former President Jerry John Rawlings was released from prison by junior military officers to become the Head of State.

He also described the elections of former President John Agyekum Kufuor and late President John Evans Atta Mills and the ascension of President John Dramani Mahama to the throne as divine interventions.

Dr Tetteh, who is the President and Founder of the UK based Worldwide Miracle Outreach, Ghana is not about the National Democratic Congress (NDC) or the New Patriotic Party (NPP), but about one people with a common destiny.

He said the mission of the EC was to be an independent constitutional body which managed free and fair elections of legislative bodies and institutions through the participation of citizens, political parties and civil society in deepening electoral democracy.

He urged Ghanaians to be praying for the EC to enable it live up to its mandate.

He also encouraged Mrs Charlotte Osei, the EC Chairperson and her team of Commissioners to be firm and just in the performance of their duties.

Dr Tetteh called on the two leading candidates in the presidential election, President Mahama, NDC and Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo, NPP to condemn their followers who insult people.

He said the politics of insults must cease in Ghana; adding that anyone who insults people is not civilized.

Dr Tetteh offered special prayers for Mrs Osei and the Commission for divine grace and empowerment to enable them to deliver on their mandate.

Mrs Osei urged all staff of the Commission - both permanent and temporal, to put Ghana first in their work to ensure a successful general election.

She warned them not to put any candidate or political party first; stating that "Put Ghana first, do what is right. We all know the right processes, follow the laws".

The service was attended by Ms Georgina Opoku Amankwah, EC Deputy Chairman,

Hajia Sa-Adatu Maida and Mrs Pauline Adobea Dadzawa, both Commissioners at the EC, and Dr Alfred Oko Vanderpuije, Accra Metropolitan Chief Executive.

