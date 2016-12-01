Police to remain neutral and professional

By Rachel Fosuah Osei, GNA

Kumasi, Dec 01, GNA - Deputy Ashanti Regional Police Commander, Kwaku Osei Ampofo-Duku, has assured the nation that the police would continue to remain politically neutral and professional in the performance of their duties.

He said they would be firm and even-handed in the enforcement of the law.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ampofo-Duku was inaugurating the Buobai and Parkoso police stations in the Asokore-Mampong municipality at separate ceremonies.

He said they would deal with any infraction of the law without fear or favour to make sure that the right things were done.

Both police stations come with charge offices, male and female cells, store and washrooms.

These were built by the Member of Parliament (MP) for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, from his share of the MPs Common Fund.

ACP Ampofo-Duku warned anybody out there to create confusion on voting day to have a change of heart, saying 'we would apply force against anyone who decides to cause trouble'.

He used the occasion to urge increased public cooperation, understanding and support to arrest criminals.

Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak said he was confident that the strong police presence would help to discourage people from engaging in criminal activities.

He advised the people to have the courage to flag up criminals in their midst to the police.

Mr. NuruHamidan, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), underlined the need for the police to protect the identity of their informants.

Nana Boakye Ansah, the Asokore-Mamponghene, donated two motorbikes to the police to aid their day-and-night patrol.

GNA