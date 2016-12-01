IDEG organises debate for parliamentary candidates in Hohoe

Hohoe (V/R), Dec. 1, GNA - The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has organised a debate for parliamentary candidates at Hohoe to promote issue-based elections.

The programme, which was funded by STAR Ghana, the Danish Institute of Parties and Democracy (DIPD), Ford Foundation, and the Mondelez International, was to provide the platform for citizens to engage with their aspiring candidates on their development priorities.

All the candidates were present with the exception of the Convention People's Party. They are; Ms Bernice Adiku Helu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Marlon Praises Anipa of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ms Justine Kumordzi of the National Democratic Party (NDP), and Mr Ameckson Selasie Frank of the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

The audience including 15 chiefs and queen mothers, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Heads of Department, the Divisional Police Commander, Christian and the Muslim Clergy, people with disabilities and students, engaged the candidates making them to better explain their policies.

The debate, moderated Mr Kwesi Jonah, a Senior Research Fellow of IDEG and former Head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, focused on education, health, and job creation among other things which were identified as the priority areas of concern of the people.

