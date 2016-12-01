The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 1 December 2016 23:00 CET

IDEG organises debate for parliamentary candidates in Hohoe

By GNA

Hohoe (V/R), Dec. 1, GNA - The Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG) has organised a debate for parliamentary candidates at Hohoe to promote issue-based elections.

The programme, which was funded by STAR Ghana, the Danish Institute of Parties and Democracy (DIPD), Ford Foundation, and the Mondelez International, was to provide the platform for citizens to engage with their aspiring candidates on their development priorities.

All the candidates were present with the exception of the Convention People's Party. They are; Ms Bernice Adiku Helu of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the incumbent Member of Parliament, Mr Marlon Praises Anipa of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ms Justine Kumordzi of the National Democratic Party (NDP), and Mr Ameckson Selasie Frank of the Progressive People's Party (PPP).

The audience including 15 chiefs and queen mothers, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Heads of Department, the Divisional Police Commander, Christian and the Muslim Clergy, people with disabilities and students, engaged the candidates making them to better explain their policies.

The debate, moderated Mr Kwesi Jonah, a Senior Research Fellow of IDEG and former Head of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana, focused on education, health, and job creation among other things which were identified as the priority areas of concern of the people.

GNA

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Politics

“Xenophobia is just an excuse for being less astute and fear of being overshadowed by other people’s shrewdness”.
By: Dela Bobobee
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img