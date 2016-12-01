NCCE organizes parliamentary debate in Tamale North Constituency

By Federica Kyeremateng, GNA

Tamale, Dec. 1, GNA - The Sagnarigu District Directorate of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has held a debate for parliamentary candidates of the Tamale North constituency.

The aspirants who took part in the debate included Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Abdulai David of the People's National Convention (PNC) and Seidu Abdulai Napodoo of the All People's Party (APC).

Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani, the Northern Regional Director of the NCCE, urged aspirants to conduct themselves well and refrain from campaigning on matters that had the tendency to perpetuate violence in the society.

Issues raised and questions asked by the moderator and the audience ranged from education, health, employment, agriculture, and road infrastructure.

The parliamentary aspirants also assured the audience that they would be fair minded to their counterparts should they win or lose the elections.

Alhaji Abdul-Razak Saani said, the Sagnarigu District Directorate of the NCCE, had carried out 20 civic and voter engagement education to youth groups, traditional authorities and women groups on the right to vote, how to vote, and the need for tolerance in the society.

The Sagnarigu District Directorate of the NCCE has also issued out broadcast messages to 20 communities in the district with focus on women, the youth and first time voters to vote peacefully and co-exist on the day of elections. GNA