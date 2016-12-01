First Ghana Culture Forum conference held

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Dec. 1, GNA - Mrs Elizabeth Ofosu Adjare, the Minister of Tourism Culture and Creative Arts, says nations cannot develop only on the basis of economic thinking but required values to make economic development possible.

She said these values, including aspiring for excellence, were part of the aspirations Ghana had at independence and they were as relevant then as they are now.

'Participating in the world economy is virtually impossible without cultivating and tapping into the creativity core of the people. We cannot continue to be a nation of shop keepers selling anything that other people dump on us,' she said.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare was addressing the first national conference of the Ghana Culture Forum in Accra on Tuesday.

The conference, on the theme: 'Projecting our National Culture; the Quest for Creativity, Excellence and Relevance,' is to serve as a platform to discuss the cultural factors of the nation.

She said a careful study of global and domestic markets had proven that tourism together with products from cultural industries could play a very important role in diversifying and expanding the national economy.

She said the Ministry decided to build a relationship with a network of cultural groupings, institutions and personalities with a view to ensuring constant dialogue with a wide spectrum of members of the creative community.

It was also to ensure that as many members of the creative community would be made aware of policies and programmes which seek to bring culture and the creative industries into the mainstream of national development.

Mrs Ofosu-Adjare said the Ghana Cultural Forum had offered the opportunity to the Ministry to try out a novel way of collaborating with civil society and the private sector to develop and promote policy.

'Government has since 2015 allocated close to two million Ghana cedis through the Forum for disbursement to the culture and creative arts domains and also to support other major cultural events and activities.

'These include capacity building workshops in music, dance, film, theatre and concert party, phonography, book fairs and publications as well as institutional support for the Ghana Culture Forum,' she said.

The sector Minister said those were first signs of hope and that if properly developed the country could find a way to bring resources together and manage them in order to generate growth.

She said the Ministry would expect that the Forum would expand and deepen its activities, legitimize its existence by going nation-wide to give a voice to the many hundreds of artistic groupings scattered around the country.

This, she said, would make a major contribution to providing information on the scope of creative activities and players in the country.

'My Ministry has sought to provide a platform for the Creative Arts to thrive through the institution of novel special events like the Ghana Carnival and HOMOFEST and the revitalisation of NAFAC'

She urged practitioners to move into the mainstream of national development planning by looking at the sector very differently, creating and producing on a large scale and having the business acumen to get the country's goods onto the market place.

Professor Kofi Agyekum, the Director of School of Performing Arts, University of Ghana, said culture affected every aspect of human life including social, occupational, religious and family.

He said culture came with its own moral as well as the technical knowhow, ideas and skills, adding that cultural norms related to the ethics of a society as well as the standards of behaviour that were acceptable.

Professor Esi Sutherland-Addy, Convener of GFC, said the GCF was a membership based civil society consultative forum.

It is a network of cultural practitioners, activists and organisations united around a common vision of affirming the cultural foundations of development and enhancing the cultural sector.

She said it was to ensure recognition and mainstreaming issues of culture in national development as enshrined in the Constitution and the Directive Principles of State Policy.

GNA