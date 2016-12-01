The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Politics | 1 December 2016

Names of Special Voters missing in register

By GNA

By Mercy Manukure / Elizabeth Tetteh, GNA
Accra, Dec. 1, GNA - The Special voting exercise commenced at Okaikwei Central in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday with names of some voters missing from the register.

The voting which started at exactly 0700 hours at Tesano Police Station in the Okaikwei Central is supposed to attract 501 Special Voters and as at 0816 hours 56 voters had cast their votes.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency, Mr Maxwell Quame the Presiding Officer said the challenge of people not finding their names in the register was slowing down the voting process.

He said those affected were directed to the Miles 7 and Kaneshie Police Stations to check whether their names could be found.

Polling agents of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Party (NDP) were present at the centre. GNA

