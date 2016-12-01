Vault Assistant remanded for attempted robbery

By Hafsa Obeng, GNA

Accra, Dec. 1, GNA - An Accra Circuit Court on Wednesday remanded one Osman Abdul Gafar, a Vault Assistant on the charges of conspiracy to commit crime, attempted robbery, unlawful entry, and causing unlawful harm.

Osman was said to have conspired with one Caesar now at large and attempted to rob, caused unlawful damage to door locks worth GHâ‚µ 1,000.00, the property of Fidelity Bank, Kaneshie.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge but was remanded by the court to reappear on December 14.

The facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector Kwabena Adu are that the complainant Bless Ayikoe, is a Security Man working with Checks and Alert Security Services and resides at Lartebiokoshie, while the accused is a Vault Assistant with Fidelity Bank, Kaneshie, and resides at Akweteman.

He said on January 20, one Thomas Aboagye, a Security Man of the company and a witness in the case, was on duty at the said bank from 0600 hours to 1800 hours.

He said he was waiting for his relieve who had not reported after 1800 hours and therefore left post to purchase food.

The prosecution said in his absence, the accused person and his accomplice came in at about 1930, went for the keys, opened the gate, entered the premises of the bank and locked the main gate.

He told the court that with the aid of a pinch bar and a claw hummer, they broke into the bank. The accused person was inside operating, while his accomplice was spying.

Police Chief Inspector Adu said on the arrival of the complainant, he knocked a number of times but his colleague did not open, so he then decided to climb into the yard.

On entering Caesar attacked him with a military knife and stabbed him in his right palm and forehead. Complainant started bleeding profusely and screamed for assistance, so a group of young men came to his aid.

He said the accused person on hearing him screamed, tried to escape but he was apprehended by a mob. Caesar however managed to escape.

He said the accused person together with the complainant and a bag containing a pair of handcuffs, two masks, a twine, a claw hummer and a pinch bar were brought to Kaneshie police station where the complainant made a report and he was given a police medical form to attend the hospital for treatment, while the accused was arrested.

The prosecution told the court that Osman in his caution statement admitted the offence.

GNA