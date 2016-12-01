Togolese Runs Into Trouble Over Marijuana Possession

By GiftyAmofa, GNA,

Kumasi, Dec01, GNA - The KMA Circuit Court, presided over by Mrs. Mary Nsenkyire, has ordered a Togolese, caught with two large quantity dried leaves, suspected to be marijuana, to be held in prison custody.

Akwasi Gator, alias 'Efo,' 45, a carpenter, has been charged with possessing narcotic drug without authority and pleaded guilty to offence.

He would make his next appearance on Tuesday, December 13.

Police Inspector Benjamin Owusu Agyemang told the court that the accused was arrested on November 17, at about 0200 hours at Patriensain the Asante-Akim Central municipality.

He said the officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) acted upon a tip off.

The prosecution said the dried leaves had been compressed into 26 parcels, concealed in two fertilizer sacks and hidden in his carpentry workshop.

Gator admitted ownership of the drug and mentioned one Kwaku of Koforidua as his source of supply but could not lead the police to the said man.

A sample of the leaves had been sent for laboratory test to confirm if indeed it is marijuana.

