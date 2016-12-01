Ghanaians asked to approach elections with the humility of Jesus

Accra, Dec. 1, GNA - Ghanaians in general and Christians in particular have been urged to be imitate the humility of Jesus Christ, during the December 7 parliamentary and presidential elections to ensure that, the much needed peace is maintained in the country.

'Fellow Ghanaians, I want you to answer the following question for yourselves: if Jesus was a Ghanaian how would he have conducted Himself before, during and after the elections?

Certainly, He would not use abusive language to campaign, he would not fight or snatch ballot boxes on the day and he would accept the results whether it be in His favour or not, just for peace to prevail,' he said.

Rt Rev Dr Setorwu Ofori, Moderator of the Global Evangelical Church, made these assertions when he led an intercessory prayer session for the nation during a Thanksgiving Service to climax the Church's 2016 National Convention held at the Church's Convention Centre at Adaklu Wumenu near Kpetoe in the Volta Region.

The Convention, which was attended by more than 5,000 members drawn from all over the country, Togo and Burkina Faso, was on the theme: 'Thy Kingdom Come, Living the Kingdom Life.'

Rev Ofori said as true Christians and patriotic citizens, we ought to be principled, peace loving and passionate about our beloved country and the generations unborn.

He said the true Christian and anyone who had Ghana at heart would not snatch ballot boxes, be violent or a hooligan but would endeavour at all times to hold the flag of Ghana in high esteem.

The Moderator therefore implored all and sundry to demonstrate these typical Christian values and Ghanaian attributes before, during and after the December 1 and 7 elections.

The Guest Speaker, Apostle J.F.K. Mensah, of the Great Commission Church, urged Christians to take soul winning more seriously in order to depopulate the kingdom of Satan.

He said it was the duty of church leaders to teach their members the undiluted word of God, while it was incumbent on members to also go into the world and spread the good news thereby evangelising people to the folk of Christ.

Apostle Mensah challenged Christians to live morally upright lives so as to attract unbelievers to the faith adding: 'Let your actions and lifestyles preach to people.'

The participants at the 2016 Convention were also taken through topics such as 'The Role of Women in Kingdom Business, Business Forum, Counseling Sessions, Intercessory prayers, as well as Healing and Deliverance Sessions.'

In an inter Presbytery Quiz Competition, Keta Presbytery emerged first, with Akatsi and Sogakope Presbyteries occupying the second and third positions.

GNA