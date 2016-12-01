Head Of AUEOM To Arrive In Ghana Dec. 2

The Head of the African Union Election Observation Mission (AUEOM) will arrive in Ghana Friday, December 2, ahead of the 2016 Presidential and Parliamentary elections which comes off on Wednesday, December 7.

The Head of the Mission, H.E. Hifikepunye Pohamba, a former President of Namibia is in Ghana at the invitation of the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

H.E Hifikepunye Pohamba will lead the Mission to monitor and ensure that the 2016 elections in Ghana are transparent, open and competitive.

A final and comprehensive report will be released within two months from the date of announcement of final election results.

The deployment of an AUEOM to Ghana reflects AU Commission's desire and aspiration to promote good governance, democracy, respect for human rights and justice and the rule of law in all of AU member states.

The deployment of the AU Mission to Ghana is in line with paragraph VI (d) of OAU/AU Declaration on the Principles Governing Democratic Elections, paragraph 4.6 of the AU Guidelines for Elections Observation and Monitoring Missions as well as the democratic principles and values enshrined in the African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance.

The aim is to contribute to democratic consolidation in Ghana. The AU Observation Mission comprises observers drawn from the Pan African Parliament, the Permanent Representatives' Committee, Election Management Bodies, Civil Society, Think Thanks, and independent experts from 25 African countries.

