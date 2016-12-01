Adama Barrow: Gambia's estate agent of change

Adama Barrow, the flag-bearer of the coalition of the seven opposition political parties in Gambia, greets supporters during a gathering on November 29, 2016. By MARCO LONGARI (AFP)

Banjul (Gambia) (AFP) - He is quiet and understated, but if Adama Barrow wins The Gambia's election it would reverse decades in the doldrums for the country's opposition.

A political novice whose lack of baggage has endeared him to Gambians, the businessman represents a coalition of parties seeking to cause an upset in the tiny West African nation on Thursday.

"It's very clear, the writing is on the wall that I'm going to win," the 51-year-old told AFP by telephone before voting, perhaps mindful that, in politics, a measure of confidence is essential on polling day.

Later, referring to President Yahya Jammeh, who has ruled the country for 22 years, Barrow added: "If he loses, let him concede defeat. And we know he is going to lose."

Barrow was a political unknown six months ago.

A burly yet quietly-spoken man, he was thrust into the limelight following the jailing of top officials from the United Democratic Party (UDP) in July.

Seven Gambian political parties and an independent candidate opted to join forces and field a unifying figure, opting for Barrow.

Owner of his own estate agency, he was employed at The Gambia's largest property rental firm, and lived in Britain for three-and-a-half years when he was younger.

His time in Britain saw him work as a security guard in London, where he developed a love for Arsenal Football Club.

A husband to two wives and father of five, he is a self-confessed workaholic, with football one of his few known distractions.

"I work 12, 13, 14 hours a day," said the devout Muslim, insisting his faith guides every step of his life, as well as his politics.

"If you are a religious man it always influences you," he told AFP in an interview.

Former economic migrant

For the last two weeks Barrow's face has been plastered on car windows, brandished on campaign posters, and printed onto grey t-shirts most popular among Gambian youth.

Barrow's popularity is all the more surprising given his absence from public life until recently. However, Banjul-based diplomats say his lack of political baggage may have worked in his favour.

It is believed that if Barrow were to win -- a tall order both in terms of votes and the likelihood of Jammeh giving up power -- he would serve a three-year term as head of a transition reform government.

A memorandum signed by all the parties involved in the coalition would guide his presidency. "We will follow that document step by step," he said.

As a former economic migrant, Barrow understands the draw of Europe for young, poverty-struck Gambians fleeing in huge numbers to take the perilous journey across the Mediterranean.

"There is a crisis in the Gambia, that's why everyone is taking the Back Way (migrant route)," he said, mindful that riches seldom await those leaving their homeland.

"You hear the name Europe, you think it's heaven. It's never like that," Barrow said of his country, where 60 percent of the 1.99 million population is graded as living in poverty.

The opposition has relied on messaging applications and texts to organise rallies and move around roadblocks set up in Banjul during the last week of campaigning.

But an internet and phone blackout on polling day added to Barrow's doubts about fairness in the electoral contest.

"We are not happy. Gambians need to know what is going on. Social media is very important for this election," he said.