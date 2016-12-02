Meeting between Gentiloni and Johnson to discuss Brexit, the Syrian and Libyan crises and the Western Balkans

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Paolo Gentiloni today met with the British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, on the sidelines of the Rome Med 2016 Conference.

In addition to exchanging opinions on the perspective Brexit negotiation process, the two ministers shared their respective evaluations on the Libyan crisis and its fallout on the political, economic, security and humanitarian situation, and on Syria.

The talks also focused on relations with Russia, on Moscow's role in the Syrian crisis and on the Western Balkans Process.