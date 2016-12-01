Presidential candidates sign peace accord ahead of polls

The presidential candidates in the 2016 elections have signed a peace accord ahead of the polls at a meeting at the Moevenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra the polls on December 7.

The meeting was convened by the National Peace Council in Accra on Thursday, December 1, which culminated in the seven presidential candidates signing the peace pact ahead of the polls.

Present at the meeting were former President Jerry John Rawlings, Electoral Commission Chair, Charlotte Osei; former South African President, Thabo Mbeki and representatives of the various election monitoring bodies.

A similar accord was signed ahead of the 2012 elections in Kumasi championed by the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei II.

The Chairman of the National Peace Council, Most. Reverend Emmanuel Asante urged the seven presidential candidates to do their best to maintain the peace.

Six of the presidential candidates were present at the signing; President John Mahama of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings of the National Democratic Party (NDP), the Convention People’s Party’s (CPP) Ivor Kobina Greenstreet, the People’s National Congress’ (PNC) Dr. Edward Mahama and Independent candidate Jacob Osei Yeboah.

The Progressive People’s Party’s (PPP) presidential candidate was, Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, was absent and represented by his running mate, Bridget Dzogbenuku.

Violence will not be our portion

President Mahama said he was “confident in our nation's capacity to conduct peaceful elections.”

“This reaffirmation from the political contenders gives added comfort to our people and guarantees that our nation will continue in peace and stability.”

“I pray to the almighty God that it shall not be my portion and that may it not be my watch that our dear nation Ghana will be consumed by violence.”

President Mahama pledged to carry out his dual role both as President of the Republic and as a presidential candidate in a manner that would preserve the country’s peace and stability.

“Our democracy and progress are too precious to be gambled away on the altar of an unbridled quest to hold onto political power,” he stated.

Gov’t must move beyond lip service to peace

Nana Akufo-Addo, the main opposition NPP’s flagbearer, has seen political violence erupt right at his doorstep with supporters of the NPP and the NDC clashing in front of Nima residence in the heat of campaigning. There have also been clashes across the country in areas like Wulensi, New Juaben and Odododiodio.

He contended that “many people do not feel that the security agencies are currently not party-colour blind in performing their duties. This fuels rumours that and generates anxiety.”

Nana Akufo-Addo this urged the government to do more than pay lip service to its commitment to peace and security ahead of the polls.

“The government has a responsibility to move beyond the rhetoric of calling for peace and demonstrated the commitments to ensure the state institutions discharge their duties and professionally and with integrity.”

“We pray that Ghana retains its position as the shining example in Africa as a peaceful democratic nation,” the NPP flagbearer added.

–

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana