Manet tower 3 launched

Manet Tower Limited a subsidiary of Manet International, the parent company has launched its Third Tower, called Manet tower 3.

Manet Tower was established with the aim of providing modern office space and accommodation in the most coveted business hub in the nation’s capital.

Manet Tower 3 is the third in line of bespoke buildings in Airport City.

The edifice which consists of 10 floors and an extended north wing provides a commercial lease space of 7,600 square meters.

The development inclusive of an expansive car park is over 12,000 square meters.

This development was completed in October 2016 and will be available for occupation from January 2017.

Manet, Ghana’s most diversified real estate developer, has received several prestigious awards, some of which include Best Architecture (Commercial), Best Office Developer of the Year, Ultimate Property Award and many other accolades from the Ghana Property Awards, and various international bodies.

The Thanksgiving and launch was done last November. The development consists of expansive office space, fit to cater to the design and layout needs of any business organization and has been built to accommodate the needs and requirements of the handicapped.

It utilizes state of the art fire safety and security measures among other amenities to reflect those of the modern era.

According to the Executive Director, Martin Beeko, “it is paramount for any organization to look to the future and plan accordingly to accommodate future development which is what the company has done and will continue to do”.

Despite economic and other significant challenges that plague the real estate industry, such as high cost of lending, taxation on developers, high tariffs on imported materials to name a few, developers have to persevere to achieve their goals, he added.

Over the years, Manet has celebrated and continues to celebrate over two decades of job creation and service to the country. The company looks ahead to bigger and better advances in the future.

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com