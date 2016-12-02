The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Sudan | 2 December 2016 01:13 CET

President Zuma to Host President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan

By Republic of South Africa: The Presidency

President Jacob Zuma will tomorrow, 02 December 2016, host his South Sudanese counterpart, His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit of the Republic of South Sudan in Pretoria.

The two Heads of State are expected to review bilateral cooperation between their two countries as well as the latest regional political and security developments on the continent.

