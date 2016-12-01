The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 1 December 2016 18:36 CET

Vote For Your Kids Future – PPP

By Frank Owusu-Ofori

The Running Mate for the Progressive People’s Party (PPP), Ms. Brigitte Dzogbenuku, has advised Ghanaian parents particularly mothers to think carefully about the future of the kids before they cast their vote on Wednesday, December 7, 2016.

According to her, it is only the PPP that is assuring their wards of a Free Compulsory Universal Basic Education (FCUBE) therefore, they must endeavour to cast their vote for Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom so he can implement this all important policy which is enshrined in Chapter 6 of the 1992 Constitution.

Ms. Dzorgbenuku made this known when she, together with the 2nd Vice Chairperson of PPP, Berlinda Bulley, stormed the Nyanyano town in the Gomoa East Constituency to campaign and interact with the fisher folks and women in the community.

“The future of Ghana will be on the shoulders of the children we see today. That is why Dr. Nduom has said that he is going to make basic education free and compulsory for them,” she indicated.

She the charged the people to vote massively for Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, who is Number 4 on the presidential ballot paper and the PPP Parliamentary Candidate for Gomoa East, Eunice Asumeng, who is number 1 on the parliamentary ballot paper.

For her part, Eunice Asumeng said she was going to restore Nyanyano to its lost glory since its one of the oldest town in the Gomoa East Constituency.

She added that she was going to provide vocational training to all the young men and women in the constituency.

Earlier, the PPP Running Mate, Brigitte Dzogbenuku and her team visited palace of Dr. Nana Obeng Wiabo (V), the Gomoa Nyanyano Odikro.

