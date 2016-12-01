Employees Of Access Bank Support National Blood Bank With Donation Exercise

In a bid to stock up the national blood bank, volunteering employees of Access Bank have organised a blood donation exercise in partnership with the Rotary Club of Ring Road and the National Blood Bank service. The exercise, which forms part of the Bank’s Employee Volunteering Programme (EVP), is aimed at raising awareness about the importance of blood donation and helping to save lives.

Held at the car park of the Bank’s newly refurbished head office building in Accra, the exercise witnessed a high turnout with over 300 staff and members of the general public participating.

Speaking on the partnership to support the blood bank, the project coordinator of the Employee Volunteering Group, Mrs. Esinam Kpodo expressed appreciation to partners and reiterated the call for the public to avail themselves for such exercises to donate and support health facilities.

She said: “We are encouraged that our call to help save lives was met with so much enthusiasm. It only goes to show that with the right resources and willingness, we will be able to demystify the notions surrounding blood donation.”

Over the past three months, employees of Access Bank in other locations have also demonstrated their volunteering spirit by executing various projects across the country. The projects have been streamlined to help Ghana achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically in the areas of Health and Well-being, Quality Education, Sanitation and Clean Water.

In addressing issues of Health and Well-being, some employees in and around the Osu vicinity also embarked on NHIS registration for residents in Teshie while employees in Okaishie, Kantamanto and South Industrial Area branches provided health care equipment and supplies to the Ussher Fort Clinic. Similarly, the Nima Polyclinic and Nsawam Government Hospital received support for renovation and medical supplies from employees at the Nima, Ring Road, Achimota North Industrial and Kaneshie branches.

Access Bank’s EVP allows staff to volunteer their time, expertise and other resources in areas where they are needed as well as support initiatives that add value to the communities in which the Bank operates.

The Bank continues to demonstrate its commitment for community investment and has been recognized as “Best Bank in Corporate Social Responsibility”, an accolade that was awarded to the bank in 2015 at the West African Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Excellence Awards; 2014 and 2010 at the Ghana Banking Awards.