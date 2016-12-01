NDC Launches Free Health Screening In Eastern Region...As Residents Defy Rains To Check On Their Health

More than 1,500 residents of Kwaobaah and its surrounding communities last Saturday benefitted from a free National Health Screening exercise organised by the Deputy National Women's Organiser of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) at the Upper West Akim District of the Eastern Region.

The beneficiaries were mainly the aged, children and the less-privileged.

The free health screening exercises is one of the NDC social and health intervention policies dubbed, " DR DR NDC" which seeks to provide residents of deprived communities with an opportunity to check their health status and also access quality healthcare services.

Apart from the free diagnosis, residents also enjoyed free healthcare services such as Hepatitis B and C, typhoid fever, blood pressure and sugar level screening and medication.

They were also screened for diabetes, hypertension, malaria, and other ailments by a team of medical officers, led by the Deputy National Women's Organiser, Dr Catherine Deynu.

The event, held at the Anglican Basic School school Park at Kwaobaah/Nyanorh community , was highly patronised.

As early as 7:30 a.m., hundreds of people eager to access free healthcare services and seek counselling on nagging issues confronting their health and well-being had gathered on the school compound.

Majority of the beneficiaries lauded the "DR DR NDC " health screening team and the NDC party for continuously supporting the community as part of its socio-political responsibility.

Some of the residents commended the Deputy National Women's Organiser and the NDC for bringing healthcare services at their door steps free of cost and urged the party to continue organise the event at least twice a year and also add another venue to cater for more people.

They however assured the NDC and President John Mahama for votes, not for only the health screening but the number of development projects brought to the communities

Dr Catherine Deynu said the exercise was in line with the government and the NDC social Democratic policy of ensuring that its stakeholders got access to quality healthcare services.

She added that it is in keeping with its interest in the health of Ghanaians, stating that the social contract between the NDC Government and the people of Ghana is to help create a thriving society “by investing in the physical well-being of people’’.

She urged residents to keep their homes and the community clean, saying good healthcare services without a clean environment were meaningless.

District Chief Executive for Upper West Akim Assembly Mr Derek Ohene- Bekoe commended the DR. DR NDC free health screening for the voluntary intervention to screen the resident at no cost.

He said, though the assembly has made effort in providing health care to the people, the social intervention by the NDC free healthcare would go a long way to improve the health condition of the residents as most of them are not even aware of their health status.