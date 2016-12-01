Let’s Secure Ghana’s Prosperity During The Elections- CJ

The Chief Justice, Georgina Theodora Wood, has charged stakeholders in the forthcoming December 7 polls to be peaceful and express the desire to secure for the people of Ghana “the blessings of liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity.”

She also asked the seven candidates contesting next week's presidential race to grow the ethos of public spiritedness and the longing to make Ghana the winner as solemnly expressed in the preamble of the 1992 constitution.

Speaking on Thursday at an event to sign the Peace Accord that will guide the conducts of the candidates racing for the Flagstaff House, Mrs. Wood said none of them can genuinely claim to desire the public good when he or she beats the drums of war in pursuit of leadership.

“Ours is a country that has led Africa in political stability and democratic governance. Yet in all honesty to ourselves, whenever we repeat the cycle of elections our people suffer pain, division, brother against brother, ethnic polarization and ethnocentrism, threat of violence and near national disintegration. In short, elections have become moments of panic, fear, anguish and anxiety.

“So, what was deemed and designed to be a sober and purposeful reflection to give us hope, peace and prosperity is quickly becoming a nightmarish experience. It is a sad development for citizens to come to expect the worst from their aspiring political leaders, especially during elections,” she stated.

According to her, elections in Ghana have become worrisome prospects whose pendency undermines confidence in politics and economy.

“Friends, this should not be,” averred Mrs. Wood as “our country and its people have shown resilience in the face of many adversities and their resolve for a hopeful future should not be dashed by unchecked impunity.”

She thus urged the contestants to turn their anger, heat and energy against the forces of ignorance, poverty, and disease including child malnutrition of the 21st century among the host of challenges that confront the country.

–Starrfmonline