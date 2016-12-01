I Want To Be President Of A United Ghana- Nana Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Presidential Candidate for the NPP in the 2016 Elections

The 2016 Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said he wants to be president of a united country after the December polls.

“I have spent nearly four decades of my life standing shoulder-to-shoulder with the people of Ghana in advancing the course of democracy. I want to be president of a united country that is at peace with itself,” Akufo-Addo said.

Pledging his commitment to peace at a meeting by the National Peace Council in Accra on Thursday, 1 December, where all seven presidential candidates contesting in this year's election signed a peace pact ahead of the polls, Nana Addo said the NPP wants to win a free and fair election and the party will, therefore, not do anything to endanger the peace of Ghana.

“Over the course of the last 24 months, the NPP has fashioned out a comprehensive programme which we believe will lead to a rapid development of our country Ghana, and significant improvement in the standards of living of her people.”

According to him, the strength of any democracy is determined by the credibility of its electoral system.

He added: “It is in our collective interest that we ensure that rules and regulations in the conduct of elections are fair and transparent and that we all develop respect for them, the Electoral Commission, government, the security agencies and the citizenry must play their part in delivering a free and fair election”.

“There should be no lingering questions about the legitimacy of an election and the winning candidate, at the end of the process, should receive the unalloyed support of all. That is how we can strengthen our democracy and the peace and stability of our nation”, Nana Addo stressed.

-Starrfmonline