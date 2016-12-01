UNFPA Endorses HopePal Project Ahead Of Maiden Event On Int’l Day Of Persons With Disabilities

The United Nation’s Population Fund (UNFPA) Representative in Ghana Dr. Babatunde Ahonsi has endorsed the ‘HopePal’ – a visionary project initiated by Hope For Future Generations (HFFG) to promote the welfare of Persons with disability as the world prepares to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Explaining why UNFPA has endorsed the project, Dr. Ahonsi said “What attracted us to the HopePal Project is that it provides a platform through which young persons living with disability can be mentored and their capacity built by those you would consider role models so that they can participate more fully in society.”

Speaking on Morning Starr – a flagship program on Accra based Starr Fm on Thursday December 1, 2016 the UNFPA Rep emphasized that, “As we approach the International Day of Persons with Disabilities which is just 2 days away, it is important that we highlight issues of persons with disability.”

According to him Ghana and the rest of the world have accepted the Sustainable Development Goals which mandates that no individual is left behind in development efforts; therefore, “We cannot leave persons with disability behind. We must involve them in the way we plan and implement our policies and programs.”

As a landmark for celebrating fifteen years of existence under the theme “Championing Equal Opportunities for Women, Children, and the Vulnerable through Sustainable Partnerships”, HFFG has come up with this visionary project in line with the organisation’s 5 year Strategic Plan which intends to pay special attention to this marginalized groups through an integrated approach that addresses population dynamics, gender equity and equality concerns to reduce their vulnerability.

The HopePal initiative is a partnership between HFFG and Starr Fm – an affiliate of the Excellence In Broadcasting (EIB) Networks – Africa’s fastest growing Media Organisation – which comprises of entities such as GhOne TV, Agoo TV/Fm, Live Fm, Kasapa Fm, Ultimate Fm, Abusua Fm, Daily Heritage Newspaper, and Empire Radio among others.

The Maiden HopePal event will be held at the Mampong Technical School for the Deaf Deaf in Akuapem, Eastern Region as part of activities marking the International Day of Persons with Disability on Saturday December 3, 2016.

Key highlights of the event include the maiden ‘HopePalympics’ which will consist of various sporting activities, the UN Day Message, and interactions with the staff and students of the school.

This year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities is being marked on the theme “Achieving 17 Goals for the Future We Want”.