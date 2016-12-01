Ensure peaceful elections record remains intact – ECOWAS Chair charges Ghanaians

Chairperson of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has charged Ghanaians to ensure that the country’s enviable elections record remains intact as the country heads to the polls on December 7.

Ellen Johnson Sirleaf who is also the President of Liberia, urged that Ghana, after three successive transfers of power, Ghana is a beacon of Africa when it comes to democracy and therefore must work to maintain that reputation.

The ECOWAS Chairperson made the call while delivering a speech at an event at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra for all the Presidential Candidates of the 2016 elections to commit to peace before Ghanaians go to the polls.

In her address, Madam Sirleaf noted that, “As the economies of West Africa expand and diversify, democracy moves to a higher level of maturity.

"Our 15 countries are in various stages of this maturity but there is no doubt that democracy which assures peace is an irreversible process.

“Ghana has been in the forefront of a democratic system that works. Ghana has led the way in three successful peaceful transfer of power. We applaud the Ghana people for this success and we have confidence that in the December 7 elections, they will uphold this enviable record,” she observed.

She applauded the Presidential Candidates who are contesting this year’s polls saying, “we thank them for their express commitment to peace and to [have] confidence in the electoral institutions and processes. We applaud them for the Accra declaration that they have signed onto.”

Madam Sirleaf then charged that, “the women of Ghana and the youth of Ghana, joined by the people of Ghana, we say peace is in your hands."

"You will need to take charge of the process that ensures that the record of Ghana remains as it is. We look to you to uphold that tradition. We look to you to protect it,” she said.

