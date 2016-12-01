Minister for North Africa statement on civil society in Egypt

Foreign Office Minister, Tobias Ellwood, said:

Britain supports a strong civil society in Egypt. The law on Non-Governmental Organisations passed by the Egyptian Parliament on 29 November is a step backwards. At a time of economic hardship, Egypt needs civil society more than ever. So I am deeply concerned that this legislation will be used to prevent Egyptians from contributing to their country’s future, and will create obstacles to international support to Egypt.

It leaves Egypt further than ever from implementing the civil society freedoms in the Egyptian constitution. I have raised these concerns with Egyptian Parliamentarians who visited London this week."