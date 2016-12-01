Vulnerable Children In Ghana To Benefit From Waitrose Christmas Project

Food for All Ghana programme in partnership with MaxMart Family shopping centre and Kwatson’s West Africa,sole distributors of Waitrose brand of products in Ghana will from 10th December till 10 January,2016 raise funds to support children out of school due to lack of regular means of nutrition.

The 2016 Maxmart Buy More, Feed More Christmas project, in association with Waitrose is aimed at creating sustainable means of nutrition for vulnerable children and raising awareness on the economic and social impact of child under nutrition in Ghana.

The 2016 Cost of Hunger in Africa report by the National Development Planning Commission estimates Ghana loses GH¢ 4.6 billion which is equivalent to 6.4% GDP annually to hunger among children and 24% of all child mortality cases in are associated with under nutrition.

Speaking at a stakeholder’s forum to launch the project, Founder of Food for All Africa programme, Chef Elijah Amoo Addo revealed 3 out of 5 children on the streets of Accra are out of school due to lack of regular means of nutrition at a time when over 45% of food goes waste along Ghana’s food supply chain. For Ghana to overcome child under nutrition, all stakeholders must be responsible to ensure the right to food and education of children is championed. He praised MaxMart Family Shopping centre for contributing towards creating efficiency and reducing child under nutrition in Ghana.

Marketing Manager of MaxMart Family Shopping centre, Mrs. Layal Majdoub explained that for any waitrose brand product that MaxMart customers and the general public buy this Christmas, 3% of the price will be donated to the Food for All Africa sustainable farms fund which will be used to provide a poultry project for a beneficiary orphanage home by March,2017.

Waitrose are active supporters of the Global “Love Food, Hate waste” campaign and therefore delighted to work with customers and Ghanaians at large to reduce food waste and hunger in Ghana.