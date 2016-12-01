We’ll make provision for ‘disgruntled special voters’ – EC

The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
1 December 2016

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it is working with various security agencies to resolve the challenges with the special voters’ list.

Hundreds of special voters who queued at polling stations across the country today [Thursday] could not cast their ballot during the Electoral Commission's special voting exercise.

Over 127,000 security and media personnel as well as EC officials and others who will be busy on Election Day, were expected to take part in the exercise.

Although the exercise; which commenced in the 275 constituencies has been largely peaceful, there were some complaints of missing names.

Some other people who were also supposed to vote outside their original constituencies, were turned away by Returning Officers.

The EC in a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer of the EC, Eric Dzakpasu however said the Commission is“fully aware of the challenges some of them[voters] are facing at the various polling stations with the special voters list.”

“The Commission is working with the hierarchy of the security agencies to resolve the challenges as soon as possible. ” the EC added.

It said the issue “was discussed with the presidential candidates and their running mates this morning at a presidential dialogue organised by the Commission on the elections held at Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.”

The Commission therefore urged security personnel affected to “remain calm” as “appropriate arrangements will be made for them all to vote in this year's elections.”


