The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Africa | 1 December 2016 17:32 CET

Statement Regarding Recent Media Stories

By Delegation of the European Union to Liberia

In response to recent claims in some media outlets, the European Union Delegation to Liberia wishes to make clear that the European Union has not requested an audit of the budget support previously provided to the health sector and nor has it placed a hold on future assistance to Liberia.

The European Union Delegation reminds all media outlets that we are always happy to provide details of our cooperation activities.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

Africa

Recommend to your children virtue: that alone can make them happy not gold.
By: Mr. A.C. Acquah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img