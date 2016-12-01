Africa | 1 December 2016 17:32 CET
Statement Regarding Recent Media Stories
In response to recent claims in some media outlets, the European Union Delegation to Liberia wishes to make clear that the European Union has not requested an audit of the budget support previously provided to the health sector and nor has it placed a hold on future assistance to Liberia.
The European Union Delegation reminds all media outlets that we are always happy to provide details of our cooperation activities.
