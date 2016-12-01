Fact sheet: Eight Years of Progress on Financial Inclusion

Access to safe and affordable financial services enables individuals and families to transfer money and make payments; save to manage income volatility; achieve specific goals; build long-term financial security; use credit to take advantage of opportunities like starting a business; and insure themselves against life's many risks. Progress on financial inclusion has helped stimulate broad-based economic growth in both developed and developing economies and is critical to reaching the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the international community in 2015.

This Administration, led by the U.S. Department of the Treasury and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), has made financial inclusion a policy priority, resulting in major advances. In the United States, between 2011 and 2015 the unbanked rate - the percent of households who do not have their basic transaction needs met by a bank - fell by 15 percent to a historic low of seven percent of the population. Worldwide, between 2011 and 2014, the work of many countries and their partners reduced the number of adults without access to formal financial services by 20 percent from 2.5 billion to 2.0 billion.

These historic gains were facilitated through strong partnerships among governments, private sector actors, including a range of financial institutions and other businesses, and nonprofits. But, there is still much more work to be done.

As new technologies accelerate the pace of change, opportunities to bring more people into the formal financial system have increased dramatically. The spread of mobile phones and Internet access, coupled with innovative new business models, make it possible to reach client segments previously excluded from the formal financial system with more affordable and responsive financial services at scale. Continuing to support marketplace innovations, while ensuring financial services remain both safe and relevant, is critical to meeting the needs of the two billion adults around the world who remain left out of the regulated financial system.

NEW INITIATIVES:

To build on the progress achieved, today we are highlighting four new initiatives that can help more people access safe and affordable financial products and services that not only meet their basic needs, but also help build financial security and economic opportunity.

India's First Cashless City: USAID's Catalyst initiative signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian state of Rajasthan to make Jaipur India's first cashless city, marking the next stage of this program, which was launched in October 2016.

: USAID's Catalyst initiative signed a memorandum of understanding with the Indian state of Rajasthan to make Jaipur India's first cashless city, marking the next stage of this program, which was launched in October 2016. Digital Development Advisor Program : USAID's U.S. Global Development Lab launched the Digital Development Advisor program, which aims to build capacity in USAID regional and bilateral missions around the world to leverage appropriate digital tools in the Agency's development programs.

: USAID's U.S. Global Development Lab launched the Digital Development Advisor program, which aims to build capacity in USAID regional and bilateral missions around the world to leverage appropriate digital tools in the Agency's development programs. National Strategy for Financial Literacy Update: The Department of the Treasury, together with the members of the interagency Financial Literacy and Education Commission (FLEC), released an Update to the National Strategy for Financial Literacy in November 2016. This update identifies important recent findings and trends that inform and affect efforts to improve financial capability and well-being.

ADMINISTRATION ACCOMPLISHMENTS:

These four initiatives build on this Administration's track record of serving low-income and disadvantaged communities by putting in place policies and concrete services so that all people have financial tools and support. Major accomplishments of this Administration include:

Elevated financial inclusion as a top priority in key multilateral fora, including the G-20. U.S. leadership has helped create global conditions that promote widespread financial inclusion.

Established the Barcelona Principles that help ensure humanitarian cash aid, when delivered via digital payments, serves as a bridge to financial inclusion in order support long-term recovery and resilience.

A TRACK RECORD OF PROGRESS:

In addition to these accomplishments, the Administration has made progress through a wide range of policy, programmatic, and partnership efforts that are already helping millions of underserved consumers around the world manage their financial lives.

Investments and Capacity Building

In 2016, CDFI Program awardees provided 23,000 small dollar loans under $5,000 in value, as an alternative to predatory and pay-day lenders. In addition, awardees helped open a total of 3,741 Individual Development Accounts, totaling $4.1 million in savings.

, as an alternative to predatory and pay-day lenders. In addition, awardees helped open a total of , totaling $4.1 million in savings. USAID recently awarded two grants to Mercy Corps (DRC, Mali) and CRS (Somalia) on cash preparedness, with a specific focus on how organizations can enable the rapid deployment of digital cash transfers , when appropriate, into individually-owned transaction accounts.

USAID combined savings products with training and other support to achieve improved health outcomes, promote economic growth, and reduce poverty in US assistance priority countries.

Encouraging Innovation and Digitization

Inspired by the success of the BTCA, USAID issued a Procurement Executive Bulletin in 2014, making e-payments the default payments method for USAID programming and development assistance. Since switching from cash to e-payments, maternal and child health care providers estimate that Bangladesh alone has saved 40,000 hours in staff time and $60k per year, while bringing thousands of previously unbanked women into the financial system.

in 2014, for USAID programming and development assistance. Since switching from cash to e-payments, maternal and child health care providers estimate that Bangladesh alone has saved 40,000 hours in staff time and $60k per year, while bringing thousands of previously unbanked women into the financial system. In 2016, USAID launched the RegTech for Regulators Accelerator to pioneer the next generation of digital supervision tools and techniques regulators may use to monitor and supervise increasingly digital financial marketplaces.

Through the Higher Education Solutions Network and Development Innovations Ventures, USAID supported applied research to improve the relevance of financial products to meet the needs of poor communities in developing economies and to support scalable, sustainable business models.

The Department of the Treasury expanded the service of its Direct Express card - which is used to digitally deliver monthly payments to over 5 million, mainly low-income Americans - by adding a mobile app to help users manage their money and provide access to gamified education tools on card use.

Leading and Convening