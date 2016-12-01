“UAHCC Welcomes President Mahama’s Decision To Allocate Portion Of Oil Revenue To Support NHIS”

Accra, December 01, 2016 - The Universal Access to Healthcare Campaign (UAHCC) has welcomed the decision of President Mahama to allocate a portion of the oil revenue to the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS). At an event, President Mahama said “My proposal is that a percentage of the annual budget funding amount that comes from petroleum revenues should be allocated to the National Health Insurance Scheme.” According to President Mahama, there is the need to rework the sustainability of the Scheme, hence the need to look for new sources of funding for the NHIS.

In a press release, the National Campaign Coordinator of UAHCC, Archibald Adams says the additional source of funding will give the NHIA more resources to expand its operations and reduce the issues of delay in payment of claims among others. The Campaign Coordinator however said, this can only be implemented if President Mahama is retained. One of the key recommendations of the Technical Review of the NHIS was the identification of other sources of funding.

The Campaign wished the President Mahama’s announcement could have come earlier, especially as the NHIA has not paid claims to several health facilities ranging between 7 to 12 months. “Most of our health facilities nationwide have threatened to stop attending to NHIS card holders because of the persistent delay in payment of claims and we want to urge the Ministry of Finance to as a matter of urgency, release funds for the NHIA to pay its service providers. We are told the release of funds is done quarterly but for the whole of 2016, nothing has been transferred to the NHIA. How do we expect the Authority to run and pay its bills?” Mr. Adams questioned. The Campaign believes that, a lot has been achieved with the scheme and Ghana cannot go back on her gains.

The Campaign also commended the NHIA led by its CEO, Nathaniel Otoo for the introduction of the multi-year registration for scheme members. ­­­These innovations includes the introduction of the paperless registration, the Provider Unique Identification, electronic identification of the poor and vulnerable persons for enrolment onto the scheme, the expansion of Clinical Audit capacity among many others.

Mr. Adams retreated that, the NHIS has a fundamental challenge which is the delay in release of funds from the Ministry of Finance to the NHIA to enable the Authority effectively and efficiently run the Scheme. Adding that, more than 41% of the population are currently active users of the NHIS and a lot of people are registering unto the scheme daily. “This should give cause for all stakeholders to support and ensure that, the Scheme is effectively managed to provide healthcare for all Ghanaians especially the vulnerable, poor, aged, women and children.” Mr. Adams added.

Archibald Adams

National Coordinator

Universal Access to Healthcare Campaign

0208336002