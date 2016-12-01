Special Voting: Social media reactions

Dozens of professional voters queued up at various centres across the country to cast their ballots in the Special Voting exercise.

Security personnel, electoral commission Officials and the media numbering over 127,394 are expected to cast their votes on December 1.

Scores of the Fire, EC Officials and Police Commanders stand the chance of not voting as they could not find their names in the special voter's list.

Below are some reactions on social media about the exercise.

Chale #SpecialVoting self wey e make basaa then on the 7th Dec. de3 chaiiii!!! security officers can't see their names wey me? — â™”King Kobbyâ™” ðŸ”µ (@CallMeKobby) December 1, 2016

100s of officers can't find thier names in the register including the divisional commander and tension is very high @ Odorkor #specialvoting — #ElectionStrongRoom (@Class913fm) December 1, 2016

This #SpecialVoting is some how rather putting more fear in some voters. This is getting out of hand charley — OÉ´Îµ GodFÎ±Ñ‚Ð½Îµàª°ðŸ‡¬ðŸ‡­ (@ItzPresmatic) December 1, 2016

Story by Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | AA