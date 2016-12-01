Special Voting: We Can’t Be Blamed For Missing Names – EC

The Electoral Commission (EC) cannot be blamed for the challenges being faced by voters in finding their names on the special voting list, the deputy communications director of the commission, Yusif Ayuba has stated.

Over a hundred thousand electorate are participating in today's early voting exercise in some 275 polling stations across the country ahead of the main polls next week.

Not long before the commencement of voting, according to Starr News' correspondents in the Eastern, Northern and Volta regions, concerns were raised over missing names in the list released for the exercise by the Commission.

Scores of security personnel including the Eastern regional police commander, DCOP Peterkin Yentumi have been disenfranchised because their names could not be found on the list.

They are therefore threatening to boycott post on elections day, reported our correspondents as they had been told by officials of the commission at the various polling stations that they can only vote in their respective constituencies.

The missing names controversy, according to Ayuba, is no fault of the commission as “We have educated all stakeholders and applicants on this issue.”

“I'm surprised people do not know they are to vote at the polling stations where they registered,” he stated in an interview on the Morning Starr on Thursday.

He continued: “Those who don't find their names on the list probably did not transfer their votes to the new polling stations” explaining that “if your vote is transferred, immediately your details on the system will be changed to the new polling stations.”

Meanwhile, he said once a person is unable to vote today as a special voter, he/she loses the opportunity to vote.

-Starrfmonline