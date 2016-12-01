‘Stop Lazy Thinking’

Right Reverend Dr. Paul Kofi Fynn, Chancellor of Wisconsin International University College (WIUC) Ghana, has called on graduates not to wait for government to create jobs for them.

He stated that government, which must create the enabling environment to businesses to thrive, is not obliged to create jobs for graduates in the country.

According to him, graduates, who expect the government to employ them, were engaged in “lazy thinking.”

Lazy Thinking

“It's rather unfortunate that in Ghana someone will graduate from University and he cannot even ride a bicycle, I don't even want to talk about car, it is a shame because everybody is depending on the government to provide jobs for them…it's just a lazy thinking,” he stated.

Dr. Fynn, who disclosed this while addressing students and guest at the 9th Congregation in Accra over the weekend, blamed politicians for creating the impression that it was the duty of the government to create jobs for the unemployed.

The WIUC Chancellor further argued that the lucky graduates who manage to secure jobs begin to steal and manipulate the system due to their proficiency in Information Technology (IT) which eventually leads to the total shut down of the company.

He urged the graduands to make good use of their God-given talents, abilities, opportunities, as well the knowledge they had acquired for the benefit of society.

Leaders

Rev. Dr. R. M. Roegner, in a keynote address on the theme, 'The Kind of Leader Others Want To Follow,' emphasized the need for the graduands to be honest, let go off their ego, work with excellence and build positive relationships to become productive leaders.

Dr. Carlos Arrow, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the University, said his outfit is set to roll out new professional programmmes.

He said that plans are afoot to establish a School of Allied & Health Sciences to train physician assistants, laboratory technicians and pharmacists.

Dr. Arrow disclosed that in partnership with the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, WIUC is in the process of developing a short course in Counter-Terrorism and Executive Leadership Training in Environmental Substantiality.

Ms. Tittilayo Precious Asekun-Shittu, the Overall Best Student, in a message read on the behalf of the graduands, expressed gratitude to the university for imparting knowledge into them.

“Four years ago, we joined WIUC as lumps of clay, hopeful of being molded into something better. Today, we walk out of its doors like diamonds, valuable and shinning bright with potentials.”

There were goodwill messages from the University of Cape Coast, University of Ghana, Legon, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) and Sun Baohong, the China's Ambassador to Ghana.

In all, a total of 776 students comprising seven Diploma students, 628 undergraduates and 141 Postgraduates graduated.

By Jeffrey De-Graft Johnson

