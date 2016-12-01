The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
General News | 1 December 2016 14:41 CET

UN Chief Talks To Mahama, Nana

By Daily Guide
Ban Ki Moon
Ban Ki Moon

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Ban Ki Moon yesterday spoke to both President John Dramani Mahama and the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo.

In the separate telephone conversations with the two leaders ahead of the December 7 general election, the UN Chief discussed an electoral exercise devoid of violence against the role of the leaders.

The Secretary-General underscored the importance of an environment conducive to peaceful and credible elections, and urged the two leaders to continue their role in defusing tensions and preserving peace.

Bearing in mind Ghana's history of political stability and peaceful elections, the Secretary-General underscored the need for all political parties to sign a Code of Conduct which will greatly assist in lowering tensions and preventing electoral violence.

Comments:
This article has 0 comment, leave your comment.
Do you have an article for publication? Please email it to [email protected].

General News

It is better to be loved and lost...than...to never love at all...
By: Julie Yashiro
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img