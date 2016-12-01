UN Chief Talks To Mahama, Nana

The United Nations (UN) Secretary General Ban Ki Moon yesterday spoke to both President John Dramani Mahama and the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Akufo-Addo.

In the separate telephone conversations with the two leaders ahead of the December 7 general election, the UN Chief discussed an electoral exercise devoid of violence against the role of the leaders.

The Secretary-General underscored the importance of an environment conducive to peaceful and credible elections, and urged the two leaders to continue their role in defusing tensions and preserving peace.

Bearing in mind Ghana's history of political stability and peaceful elections, the Secretary-General underscored the need for all political parties to sign a Code of Conduct which will greatly assist in lowering tensions and preventing electoral violence.