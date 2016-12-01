Extend Special Voting Period – CODEO To EC

The Coalition of Election Observers (CODEO) has appealed to the electoral commission to consider extending the Special Voting period to enable those who cannot find their names to vote later on.

According to CODEO, if such a measure is not taken, security officers and other professionals who will have roles to play on December 7, may abandon their duties and go and vote in their respective constituencies.

The special voting exercise which is ongoing has been plagued by missing names and delays. Some regional Police commanders, including the Eastern and Volta commanders are unable to find their names in the register submitted to their polling centres by the EC.

Speaking to Starr News on the development, the national coordinator of CODEO Albert Kofi Arhin said the EC must take a second look at today’s exercise.

“I think the EC must take a second look at the special voting exercise. We must consider an extension in the voting for the officials who are facing challenges finding their names and other details.

“Else we may be faced with a situation where the people who will have to monitor the exercise leaving their duties to go and cast their ballot on the day. So we urge the EC to seriously consider an extension of the special voting period,” he said.

Meanwhile, the EC has said it cannot be blamed for the challenges being faced by voters in finding their names on the special voting list.

“I’m surprised people do not know they are to vote at the polling stations where they registered,” deputy spokesperson for the Commission Yusif Ayuba told Morning Starr host Nii Arday Clegg.

He continued: “Those who don’t find their names on the list probably did not transfer their votes to the new polling stations” explaining that “if your vote is transferred, immediately your details on the system will be changed to the new polling stations.”