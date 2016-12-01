Hundreds likely to be disenfranchised in special voting [Photos]

Hundreds of special voters who queued at polling stations across the country to cast their vote in the Electoral Commission's early voting exercise on Thursday, fear they will be disenfranchised.

Over 127,000 security and media personnel as well as EC officials and others who will be busy on Election Day, are expected to take part in the exercise.

Although the exercise; which commenced in the 275 constituencies has been largely peaceful, complaints of missing names is threatening to cast a slur on the exercise.

Some other people who were also supposed to vote outside their original constituencies, were turned away by Returning Officers.

Below are updates from the various regions:

Upper East Region:

From the Upper East Region, Citi News' Frederick Awuni reported that, a total of 1,480 persons are expected to cast their votes in the exercise.

He reported that, the New Patriotic Party and the Convention People's Party's polling agents at the Bolgatanga Regional House of Chiefs polling station, protested vehemently against some police recruits, who were brought from the Pwalugu Police training school to vote.

“The recruits numbering about 703 started their training in November 2016 at the police training school, and were bused to the polling center to vote; but the agents for NPP and the CPP protested their eligibility to vote since they were yet to complete their training to become police officers.”

Awuni added that, the process was brought to a halt at about 9:00am until the agents for the NPP and CPP together with police officers drove them away.

“So far, calm has returned to the area, and voting has commenced at the polling center,” he added.

Brong Ahafo Region:

Mashoud Kombat, Citi News' Brong Ahafo Regional correspondent, also reported that, some security personnel at the Asutifi North constituency raised concerns over their missing names on the register.

“Though they will not speak on record, they bitterly complained to the EC officials at the place.”

Western Region

Obrempong Yaw Ampofo also reported from Amenfi West Constituency in the Western Region that, some Fire and Police service officials whose names were not found on the special voter’s list, were advised to go to their original constituencies where they registered.

He also said in the Kwesimintsim Constituency, although 117 were originally expected to vote, the number had jumped to 222.

Ashanti Region

In the Ashanti Region, Lauretta Timah said a police officer who was transferred from the Volta region to vote in the Bantama Constituency , was turned away because his name did not appear in the register.

“He said his name is in the list given to the political parties, but absent in the Electoral Commission’s copy. He said a couple of other police men have the same challenge,” Timah added.

Eastern Region

The Eastern Regional Police Commander, DCOP Peterkin Yentumi Gyinae, could not also vote because his name was not found on the special voter’s list.

Greater Accra

In the Greater Accra Region, Citi News' Lawrence Segbefia reported that, the exercise has been peaceful at the Nungua Police station, where special voters in the Krowor constituency were casing their votes.

“As at 11:15am, 342 people had cast their vote out of total voter list of 955. A few security officers were prevented from voting because their names were not in the list. Most of them expressed their dissatisfaction.”

Okai Koi central constituency

In the Okai Koi Central Constituency, Godwin Akweiteh Allotey reported from the Tesano Police station, that the exercise was smooth.

The Returning officer at the polling station in an interview, said about 501 people are supposed to cast their votes before close of polls at 5:00pm.

Klottey Korle

In the Klottey Korle Constituency, Citi News’ Fred Djabanor reported that, persons who were not originally registered in the constituency yet their names were found on the special voter’s list, were prevented from voting.

–

By: Godwin A. Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin