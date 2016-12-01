We look forward to a peaceful election – C'wealth Observer Group

A 17-member team of eminent person drawn from across different regions of the Commonwealth says they look forward to a peaceful election.

The Group which was constituted following an invitation from the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana will observe the opening, voting, closing, counting and the results management processes.

Their planned briefings will be wide ranging, encompassing the EC, political parties and local stakeholders; including citizen observers, women’s groups and youth.

It is led by former South African President, Thabo Mbeki on the orders of the Commonwealth Secretary-General Rt Hon Patricia Scotland QC and made up of persons from Africa, Asia, Europe, the Caribbean and the Pacific.

They bring a wealth of experience from across the social and political spectrum including civil society, women’s and youth groups, human rights organisations and the media.

“We are here to observe the electoral process and will act impartially and independently as we scrutinise its organisation and conduct.

We will seek to assess the pre-election environment, polling day activities and the post-election period against the backdrop of Ghana’s national legislation, regional and international commitments,” Mr Mbeki said in a statement Thursday.

He said the Group would after its observations take a view whether the December 7 elections has been conducted to the international and regional standards to which Ghana has committed itself, including its own laws.

Mr Mbeki said the Group looks forward to the Presidential candidates reaffirming their commitment to peaceful elections.

