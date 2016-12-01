Supreme Court stays proceedings on Amidu vs Woyome case

The Supreme Court has stayed proceedings in the case where former Attorney General, Matin Amidu is expected to examine businessman, Alfred Woyome.

According to the court, presided over by Justice Enin Yeboah, this is to allow justice to be served as the outcome of Mr. Woyome’s review application could have a substantial effect on the ongoing case.

Today’s decision follows Alfred Woyome’s application for stay of proceedings pending the determination of another application for the review of the decision allowing Martin Amidu to examine him on the refund of the 51 million cedis judgment debt paid him.

Mr. Amidu, was granted permission by the Supreme Court to orally examine Mr. Woyome. But Mr. Woyome's lawyers filed an application at the Supreme Court seeking to suspend the court's decision to allow the oral examination.

The court thus adjourned the hearing of the case to December 1, 2016, because parties to the case; the Attorney General and Amidu, received the application late.

By:Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana