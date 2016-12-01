The Menace Of Divergent Doctrines In The Christendom
Gambia | 1 December 2016 14:23 CET

Gambia: Communication Blackout Shatters Illusion Of Freedom During The Election

By Amnesty International
Yahya Jameh, President of Gambia
In response to blocks on the internet and other communications networks in Gambia amid today’s presidential election, Samira Daoud, Amnesty International’s Deputy Regional Director for West and Central Africa said:

“This is an unjustified and crude attack on the right to freedom of expression in Gambia, with mobile internet services and text messaging cut off on polling day,”

“Shutting down these communication networks shatters the illusion of freedom that had emerged during the two weeks period of the electoral campaign, when restrictions appeared to have been eased. This alarming move suggests a return to repression and censorship that has been the hallmark of President Jammeh’s 22-year rule.”

“Blocks on the internet and other communications networks amount to a flagrant violation of the right to freedom of expression and access to information. The same rights that people have offline must also be protected online."

To read Amnesty International’s latest statement on elections in Gambia:https://www.amnesty.org/en/latest/news/2016/11/gambia-freedom-of-expression-must-not-end-after-votes-are-counted/

