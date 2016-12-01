GhIE Inducts 145 New Engineers

Ing. George Essandoh-Executive Secretary of GhIE (left) presenting a best student award to Ing. Eyram Stephen Tettevi.

The Ghana Institution of Engineers (GhIE) has inducted 145 new engineers who passed the Engineering Professional Examinations at the 16th Induction ceremony held in Accra.

President of GhIE, Ing. Dr. Kwame Boakye, who was speaking at the induction ceremony, appealed to the new engineers to always keep in mind the objective of GhIE which is to promote and advance science and engineering to the benefit of society.

“You must further observe that most development problems are essentially engineering problems and that no nation ever developed without indigenous engineers,” he said.

Engineering has been and continues to be the backbone for the development and progress of any country, Dr. Boakye said, adding “this places a special responsibility on us, individually and collectively in the development of Ghana.”

Group picture of the newly inducted engineers with the President and Council members of the GhIE

Ing. J.V. Duncan William, former President of the GhIE, explained to the new engineers the role of the Engineering Council as a regulatory body mandated by law to regulate the practice of engineering in the country as enshrined in the Engineering Council Act, 2011 (Act 819).

Chairman of the Membership Committee of GhIE, Ing. Kwabena Bempong, said a total of 191 candidates participated in the Professional Examinations at Tarkwa, Kumasi and Accra but 145 passed.

Certificates were presented to the new engineers in Civil Technical Division, Electricals/Electronic Technical Division, Mechanical/Agric/Marine Technical Division and Chemical/Mining Technical Division.

Special awards were given to the best students in the four divisions.

Ing Prof. William Kwame Buah received the best student award in the Chemical/Mining Division, Ing John Emmanuel Cudjoe received the best student award in the Civil Division, Ing. Josiah Kwamina Attah-Yalley received the best student in the Electrical/Electronic Division while the best student award in the Mechanical/Agric/Marine Division went to Ing. Eyram Stephen Tettevi.