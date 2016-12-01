Silver Star Auto Opens Kumasi Branch

Nana Adu-Asare and other dignitaries being conducted round the showroom by top executives of SSAL

Silver Star Auto Limited (SSAL) has revived its operations in the Ashanti Region by inaugurating a new showroom and service centre in Kumasi.

The company also announced a free diagnosis campaign for owners of Suzuki vehicles, with a 20 percent discount on labour and genuine spare parts.

The move, the company said, is in line with its vision of bringing Mercedes-Benz & Suzuki vehicles, as well as genuine parts to the doorsteps of customers in the Ashanti Region.

SSAL is also committed to bringing the best in Sales and After-Sales service to the Ashanti Region.

Located at the Prempeh 1 Street in Adum, the facility would provide sales and after-sales support for Mercedes-Benz vehicles, Suzuki vehicles, Energizer Automotive Batteries and MOTUL Automotive oil and lubricants.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Nouhad Kalmoni, who was speaking at the launch said, “Kumasi is important for us as it happens to be the second biggest city in terms of population and Mercedes-Benz cars in operation.

“With the addition of Suzuki vehicles, we can now cater for a bigger portion of the population in the region. We hope to sell at least 12 units Mercedes-Benz cars, 75 units of SUZUKI and look to receive and service 50 cars a month at the workshop in the first year,” he said.

Mr. Kalmoni said the company would start its operations with passenger cars mainly, saying “this entry will pave the way for the introduction of commercial vehicles such as buses, vans, tipper trucks and tractor heads in the region.”

Amakomhene Nana Adu-Asare, who spoke on behalf of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commended SSAL for such investment, describing it as a positive addition to the well-established automobile industry in Kumasi.

He said, “We are particularly happy that users of the company's franchise brands would now have access to genuine spare parts and quality automobile oil and batteries at their doorsteps.”