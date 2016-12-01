Special Voting: 'Lots of names missing from register'

Some persons who are supposed to take part in the Special Voting exercise have been prevented from voting.

They have been turned away by Electoral Commission (EC) officials because they could not find their names Special Voters register.

JoyNews’ Araba Aggrey reporting from a polling centre in the Anyaa Sowutuom has reported that about 10 people out of more than 400 voters have so far been prevented from voting.

According to her, those who have been turned away are angry stressing that they believe it is a “deliberate attempt to disenfranchise them.”

In the Ho Central constituency in the Volta region, 45 people could not also find their names in the Special Voters register.

JoyNews’ Fred Kwame Asare reported from that constituency that some security persons have threatened that, if they are not allowed to vote now, they will abandon their posts to go and vote on December 7.

In the Eastern region, Kofi Siaw reported from the New Juaben South constituency that the situation is no different

Kofi Adjei in the Awutu Senya West Constituency in the Central region also said over 20 persons have been prevented from voting.

According to him, “Most of them cannot find their names. They are very angry.”

Erastus Asare Donkor reporting from the Asawase Constituency reported that the exercise is “largely going on smoothly” but two people so far have been prevented from voting because they could not find their names.

The situation the Western region is no different. “There is some anger” at the Takoradi Central Constituency, JoyNews’ Western regional correspondent, Kwaku Owusu Peprah reported.

A Special Voter, who could not find his name, told Kwaku Owusu Peprah “Voting in this particular exercise is as important to me as my monthly salary,” and that nothing will prevent him from voting.

Rafiq Salam also reported that in the Wa Central constituency, 888 voters are expected to cast their ballot but “Some of the people can’t find their names.”

According to him, “Some of the security men are not happy because some of them have travelled from” long distances to vote.

Manasseh Azure Awuni reporting from the Ayawaso East constituency in the Greater Accra region also reported that 90 people have voted so far.

“Some people could not find their names,” and that, the EC had to rely on party registers to allow people vote.

Naa Amarley from the Oforikrom Constituency in the Ashanti region told Super Morning Show on Joy FM host, Kojo Yankson that the New Patriotic Party (npp) is moving to stop the exercise there.

This, she said, is due to discrepancies in the Special Voters register. The NPP said they were given a list of 400 persons and they are surprised that the list has shot up to 600.

Eric Dzakpasu, Public Relations Office of the EC reacting to the developments, in an interview on the Super Morning Show, noted that “the rules applying to the special voting are not different from the regular voting,” and that “You cannot vote outside your constituency.”

He explained that the Special Voting list was compiled from information given to the EC by the agencies including Police Service, the National Media Commission, the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association.

“A large number of them have not transferred their votes,” he explained.

About 127,000 persons are currently taking part in the Special Voting exercise across the country.

